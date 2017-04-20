Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: A cool and quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s. Afternoon sunshine will help warm temperatures above average across western and central NM… expect widespread 60s and 70s. Eastern Plains will be about 10°-20° cooler today… all thanks to a strong backdoor cold front sweeping across the area. This front clashing with a storm system crossing to our north will help fire off spotty to scattered storms and showers over the Northern Mountains and Northeast Plains. Winds will also be noticeable today with easterly winds reaching 15-25mph late morning through late afternoon in the Rio Grande Valley.

FRIDAY: Even cooler! High temperatures will drop another 5° leaving the Albuquerque-metro area in the low to mid-70s. Sunshine will continue to blanket the state with another round of spotty storms over eastern NM. Winds will strengthen as a storm crosses to our north – expect strong winds and high fire danger across central NM along I-40.