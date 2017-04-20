Judge denies request to release repeat offender from jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A repeat criminal will not be getting out of jail.

KRQE News 13 told you about Christopher Heh. He has been arrested 11 times in the last few years for everything from car theft to breaking into a home and sleeping in a little girl’s bed.

Earlier this year, he was arrested for breaking into an Albuquerque business and causing an hours-long stand off.

Thursday, District Court Judge Christina Jaramillo denied his request to be released from custody.

The judge cited his “escalating behavior.”

The district attorney says Heh’s case is part of a new strategy to target chronic repeat offenders.