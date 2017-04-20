Isotopes unveil ‘Green Chile Cheeseburger Night’ and snap 6 game losing streak

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Isotopes snapped a six game losing streak on Thursday night. The fire was fueled by a five run 1st inning with two Isotopes home runs. The Topes are now 7-8 on the season and will wrap things up with Reno on Friday at 7:05 p.m.

The team also unveiled their new name for one night only. The Isotopes will become the “Green Chile Cheeseburgers” on June 16. They will play the Fresno Grizzlies, who also go by the “Tacos.” So, Isotopes Park will play host to a food fight of epic proportions.

Merchandise like hats, jerseys, t-shirts and more are on sale now with the Green Chile Cheeseburger logo. It is a fun Idea that has been adopted by multiple teams, but how did the Topes come up with the Green Chile Cheeseburgers?

“It was easy, I mean what else are you going to do? Some people said green chiles, but green chile cheeseburgers is just something, how do you say it and not smile? It was an easy slam dunk deal,” said Isotopes General Manager John Traub.

Albuquerque native Austin House was chosen as the model for the new uniforms on Thursday, a fitting job for the La Cueva and University of New Mexico graduate. Austin loves the idea of changing up the name because it is funny and the uniforms are nice. It also helps that House loves green chile cheeseburgers.

“I think that I have eaten my fair share of green chile cheeseburgers. Weekly probably two, yearly probably 50 or 60, just mix it in,” said Isotopes pitcher Austin House.