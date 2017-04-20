Isotopes to host green chile cheeseburgers theme night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Things are about to heat up at Isotopes Park.

Thursday, the ‘Topes announced for one night and one night only, they will be called the Albuquerque Green Chile Cheeseburgers.

On June 16, Isotopes Park will be decked out for the green chile cheeseburgers theme night.

Green chile cheeseburger sliders will be served at the concession stands and green chile will be roasted right there for you on the concourse as “The Lab” will transform into “The Grill.”

They will be playing the Fresno Grizzlies who will go by the Fresno Tacos that night, setting up one of the biggest food fights in minor league baseball.

You can get your green chile cheeseburger merchandise for the big game. Jerseys start at $75 and shirts are $25 to $35.

