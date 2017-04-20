Girl Scout uses cookies to thank Las Cruces police

By Published: Updated:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Girl Scout is using cookies to say “Thanks-A-Lot” to police officers.

Angelica Amador, 6, dropped by the Las Cruces Police Department Wednesday with an entire case of Thanks-A-Lot Girl Scout Cookies.

She included a note that said, “For all you do for our community, we thank you and God bless you.”

Little did she know that they, too, were going to say thank you. The traffic unit surprised Angelica’s first grade class and gave them a quick lesson on being a police officer and let them jump on their motorcycles.

