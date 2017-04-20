Fox News moves on without Bill O’Reilly

ALBUQUERUQE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday morning Fox News channel is moving on without Bill O’Reilly.

The host of the top-rated “O’Reilly Factor” was officially fired Wednesday amid numerous allegations of sexual harassment dating back to 2004.

Over the past few weeks, more than 40 major sponsors pulled out of his show amid a new investigation into sexual and racial harassment against the host.

There are also reports that Fox News and O’Reilly paid five women a total of $13 million in the past to keep quiet about his alleged sexual harassment while O’Reilly maintains his innocence.

The parent company of Fox News released a statement Wednesday saying that the host would not be returning to work.

Wendy Walsh, a former Fox commentator, says she lost a chance for a job at the Fox network after she rejected O’Reilly’s advances.

Conservative host Tucker Carlson’s show will take over the O’Reilly Factor time slot.