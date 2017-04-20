Fox News moves on without Bill O’Reilly

Published:
Bill O'Reilly
FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2015 file photo, host Bill O'Reilly of "The O'Reilly Factor" on the Fox News Channel, poses for photos in the set in New York. Embattled Fox News Channel host Bill O’Reilly hasn’t taken this much time off consecutively in March or April for at least 10 years. O’Reilly says he’s off “The O’Reilly Factor” until April 24. Cable television’s most popular host has seen an advertiser exodus following reports of settlements reached with five women to keep quiet about harassment accusations. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

ALBUQUERUQE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday morning Fox News channel is moving on without Bill O’Reilly.

The host of the top-rated “O’Reilly Factor” was officially fired Wednesday amid numerous allegations of sexual harassment dating back to 2004.

Over the past few weeks, more than 40 major sponsors pulled out of his show amid a new investigation into sexual and racial harassment against the host.

There are also reports that Fox News and O’Reilly paid five women a total of $13 million in the past to keep quiet about his alleged sexual harassment while O’Reilly maintains his innocence.

The parent company of Fox News released a statement Wednesday saying that the host would not be returning to work.

Wendy Walsh, a former Fox commentator, says she lost a chance for a job at the Fox network after she rejected O’Reilly’s advances.

Conservative host Tucker Carlson’s show will take over the O’Reilly Factor time slot.

