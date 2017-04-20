For The Family: Albuquerque Home And Garden Show 2017

By Published:

Steve Tarter, from the Albuquerque Home And Garden Show, joined New Mexico Living to invite us the this year’s show.

This is the 24th year of the show with everything for your home, inside and out. There will be 300 booths and displays, including free gardening and home improvement seminars each day and great giveaways, prizes and get special show pricing from some of the best home improvement companies around.

Albuquerque Home and Garden Show is April 22nd and 23rd at Expo New Mexico in the Manuel Lujan exhibit hall. For tickets and discounts visit their website.

 

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Albuquerque Home And Garden Show

