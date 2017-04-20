Fight against president’s controversial travel ban

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Top attorneys from 16 states including New Mexico are now joining the fight against the president’s controversial travel ban.

Thursday, they will likely continue working on their arguments that the executive order will hurt higher education and medical institutions and have a major impact on tourism.

The attorney’s urged the Fourth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Wednesday to uphold a ruling that blocked the travel ban targeting six predominantly Muslim countries.

The attorneys general say the executive order seeks “to fulfill the president’s promise to ban Muslims from entering the country.

The full fourth circuit will hear arguments in the case on May 8.

