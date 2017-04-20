Delicioso stamp collection to be dedicated Thursday night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People will be getting a closer look at the new “Delicioso Forever” stamps and the artist who created them.

The stamps feature Mexican cuisine, including some New Mexico favorites such as flan, empanadas and chile rellenos.

“My father’s side is Mexican and I had these aunts who were famous for their cooking, so we had tamales as a kid growing up we had empanadas, all sorts of things. So right off the bat I knew we’ve got to do some of these things,” artist John Parra said.

There will be a dedication ceremony Thursday night at the Hispanic Cultural Center.