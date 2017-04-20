Construction to fix dangerous westside road begins

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After years of fighting, a westside neighborhood is finally getting a dangerous road fixed.

Construction on Gunnison Road to Ladera started Thursday. The temporary dirt road will be transformed into a permanent two-lane road with sidewalks.

The neighborhood has been pressing the city for years to do something about it. They say it’s dangerous and kids have been playing in a giant hole.

“This was a temporary road. It wasn’t wide enough for two vehicles. We had school buses that would come up here, right down the center. No curbs and no drainage.

Construction will cost about $400,000 and should be finished in July.

