Community Calendar: New Mexico International Auto Show

Charles Henson, President of the New Mexico Automotive Dealers Association, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the New Mexico International Auto Show.

The show will feature hundreds of the newest cars, trucks, SUVs and crossovers on the market. Showgoers are invited to explore the newest rides, experience the latest car technology, take a test drive and spend an afternoon with family.

The show is April 21st through 23rd at the Albuquerque Convention Center, 401 2nd Street in Albuquerque. You can find more information online.

 

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by New Mexico International Auto Show

