CIA manhunt still underway for leaked document culprit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A massive manhunt is underway for a traitor inside the CIA.

That agency and the FBI are investigating one of the worst security breaches in CIA history involving the theft of CIA documents and hacking tools used to penetrate smartphones, smart televisions, and computer systems.

The info was published by Wikileaks last month.

The central intelligence agency source says they’re looking for an employee or contractor who had physical access to the information.

Investigators are currently going through hundreds of names.