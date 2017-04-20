CIA manhunt still underway for leaked document culprit

FILE - This April 13, 2016, file photo shows the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA headquarters in Langley, Va. WikiLeaks’ release of nearly 8,000 documents that purportedly reveal secrets about the CIA’s tools for breaking into computers, cellphones and even smart TVs has given rise to multiple theories about whodunit and why. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A massive manhunt is underway for a traitor inside the CIA.

That agency and the FBI are investigating one of the worst security breaches in CIA history involving the theft of CIA documents and hacking tools used to penetrate smartphones, smart televisions, and computer systems.

The info was published by Wikileaks last month.

The central intelligence agency source says they’re looking for an employee or contractor who had physical access to the information.

Investigators are currently going through hundreds of names.

 

