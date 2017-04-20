Chris’ Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Wind and cooler temperatures are ahead for New Mexico to close out the week. A couple of cold fronts, the first one today, is cranking up the easterly winds with wind gusts from 30-35 mph across central and eastern New Mexico. This will be the case into the evening before another cold front brings more wind, cooler temperatures by Friday night into Saturday.

Temperatures behind the second front will be back to seasonal highs for Saturday. Before the cool down on Saturday, it will be another breezy to windy day across New Mexico for Friday. There’s a chance for some scattered showers and storm across northern and northeastern New Mexico tonight and on Friday thanks to these two cold fronts.

After the cool down to start the weekend, temperatures will start to warm back up for Sunday afternoon. But, the warm-up will be thanks to strong southerly winds. So the weekend will end the way it started…windy!