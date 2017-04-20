Benefit gala honors local students for their generosity in the community.



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public School students are being recognized for their outstanding community service.

The APS Gold Bar Benefit Gala is scheduled to honor 14 of the most generous students in Albuquerque as part of its Selfless Seniors program. Students are recognized for works of volunteerism in their communities, schools, and families.

The benefit gala will also pay tribute to the inaugural APS Hall of Honor inductees, and introduce the Foundation’s first Best of Class Awardees — teachers who’ve done amazing things with Foundation grant funds.

The inaugural recognition dinner will be held on Friday, April 21 at 5:30 p.m., at the Sandia Resort Casino.

Tickets are $100.

For more information on the Selfless Senior program or the gala, visit the APS Education Foundation website.