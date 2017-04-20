BCSO says investigation into crash involving Albuquerque officer is complete

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 is learning more about the family injured in the bad crash involving an Albuquerque police officer.

With the family’s permission, we can say it was 6-year-old Joel Anthony, his 9-year-old sister Ariana and their mom, Antoinette. All of them remain in the hospital along with the officer, now identified as Jonathan McDonnell.

The Albuquerque Police Department says McDonnell has been with them since 2008.

The officer broadsided the family’s car while responding to a call at Eubank and Indian School.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department says it has completed its investigation, but KRQE News 13 will have to file an official records request to get the results.

They have three weeks to answer that request.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help Antoinette with medical and living expenses so she can remain at her children’s side.

To donate, click here.