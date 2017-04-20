Avery Jordan is confident in himself and his O-Line

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Lobo Offensive Line was a question mark coming into this past season. They had a new coach and a lot of new guys starting. Well, the line helped guide the nation’s leading rushing offense to a bowl victory, and senior Avery Jordan says it was tough at first but they definitely have found a groove.

“Everybody always just doubted the O-line for a minute, but like we are all clicking together. It was just hard to gel with each other but after a while everyone got on board and everybody started doing the right technique and everything else just fell in line,” said UNM OL Avery Jordan.

Jordan is, of course, the younger brother of LA Clippers star Deandre Jordan, and Avery says his older brother has always been a motivator.

“He basically just tells me, go out there and leave everything on the line, put in the hard work, and you are just going to see the results. He just always tells me this story about when he was in high school he had to work out at 5 o’clock in the morning, then go to school, then have practice, and then do another workout. So, just watching him grow up it was just like, I want to be like him, but better,” said Jordan.