Assistant coaches added on at UNM on Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Lobo men’s soccer along with men’s basketball announced on Thursday the addition of new assistant coaches.

On the basketball side, Head Coach Paul Weir added on a new face, but an old colleague. Marc Hsu was named as an assistant coach. Hsu comes to UNM after a season as assistant coach under Weir at New Mexico State.

“Marc is one of the best young recruiters in the country,” said Head Basketball Coach Paul Weir. “I watched him build a championship team at Bakersfield and then he helped form one of the best mid-major recruiting classes in the country this past year at New Mexico State. He is a tireless worker and I have no doubt he will do some amazing things for us as a Lobo,” said Weir.

On the soccer side, Jeremy Fishbein announced on Thursday the addition of Kelly Altman. Altman is an Albuquerque native and joins the UNM staff after being an assistant coach at Valparaiso University. Altman is an Albuquerque native and graduated from Albuquerque Academy in 2001.

“Kelly is a tremendous coach, mentor and recruiter who will help make our program better. He comes from a family passionate about soccer and is well-known to our community. It is great to have another New Mexican join our staff,” said UNM Soccer Coach Jeremy Fishbein.