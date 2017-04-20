April 20 Morning Rush: Police officer identified in Eubank and Indian School crash

1.Developments In the serious officer-involved crash that sent a mother and two young kids to the hospital. The officer’s name is now known. Thursday morning, police are waiting to interview veteran officer Jonathan McDonnell who was responding to a 911 call Monday when he hit a car at Eubank and Indian School. A mother and her two children who the family tells KRQE News 13 is a 9-year old girl and 6-year old boy, were seriously injured and rushed to the hospital. The family allowed us to use this picture and we are respecting their wishes not to name the children or the mother. At last check, both kids are in critical condition and the officer is heavily sedated.

2.In just over two weeks the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals is set to hear arguments against President Trump’s travel ban from 16 states including New Mexico. Attorney generals say it would hurt higher education and medical institutions and would have an effect on tourism. They urged the Fourth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Wednesday to uphold a ruling that blocked the travel ban targeting six predominantly Muslim countries.

3. A cool and quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s.

4. Rio Rancho city officials say they’re hoping construction on a major road could begin as early as next year. Wednesday night people showed off the latest design for Southern Boulevard. The design included a four-lane divided roadway with new sidewalks, lighting and landscaping. Phase one of the project will stretch from Golf Course road to New Mexico 528.

5.Many people are heading out the door to the most popular job in New Mexico according to a list compiled by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The most popular job in New Mexico is a physicist.

The Morning’s Top Stories