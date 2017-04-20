Alleged cop killer to answer to charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kirby Cleveland will face a judge Thursday set to answer to eight charges surrounding the murder of tribal officer Houston James Largo.

Four of the charges carry the death penalty like murdering a federal officer and committing murder while escaping from an institution of confinement.

The charges allege that Cleveland escaped from a halfway house in Albuquerque sometime between the end of February and mid-March.

Investigators say Cleveland killed officer Largo as he was responding to a domestic violence call in Prewitt, New Mexico.

They say Cleveland was the passenger in the car Largo stopped.

According to charging documents, Cleveland told his wife “I shot that police officer you need to go help him.”

Officers found Cleveland the next morning hiding under a large rock less than two miles from the crime scene.

If convicted on those four charges, the U.S. Attorney General will decide whether to seek the death penalty.

The arraignment is set for 9:30 a.m. in the federal courthouse.