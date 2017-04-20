Albuquerque city councilor seeks US House seat as Democrat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque City Councilor Pat Davis is running as a Democrat for U.S. Congress in New Mexico’s central district.

Davis formally announced his campaign for the Democratic nomination on Thursday at a brief news conference. He is a former police officer who directs the liberal advocacy group ProgressNow New Mexico.

Democrats are hoping to maintain control of the Albuquerque-based congressional seat currently held by Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Lujan Grisham will not run for re-election to Congress as she seeks the Democratic nomination for governor in 2018 elections.

Democrats have represented New Mexico’s first congressional district since Heather Wilson left the office in 2009. Wilson has been nominated to serve as Air Force secretary by President Donald Trump

