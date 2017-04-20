A critically-acclaimed play comes to the Duke City

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An iconic play is coming to a local theatre.

‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf’ is a critically lauded play by American playwright Edward Albee. The theatrical production won the Tony Award for Best Play in 1963 and was also selected for the Pulitzer Prize in drama. The dark comedy chronicles a late night of dangerous fun and games between new friends that culminate in a shocking revelation.

The Desert Rose Playhouse will present the production on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. The theatrical run begins Friday, April 28, and continues through Saturday, May 21. Tickets are $15 for general admission; $12 for members, students, seniors, and military.

Tickets are $15 for general admission; $12 for members, students, seniors, and military.

For more information on the play, visit the playhouse website.