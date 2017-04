SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Employees at one family owned Santa Fe restaurant turned the tables on a robber.

It happened at the Panaderia Zaragosa on Cerrillos Road. The video shows a man, 51-year-old Darin Gerhardt, walking into the bakery with a bandana over his face.

Santa Fe Police say Gerhardt claimed he has a gun and demanded money, but that gun turned out to be a stick.

Once employees noticed the stick, they tackled him and called police.