UNM Police: Woman robs student in door room

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Police are on the lookout for a woman they say robbed a student.

University officials sent out a Lobo Alert, early Wednesday morning, alerting students to an on-campus robbery.

The alert came in at around 2:15 a.m., Wednesday morning.

It read that around 1 a.m., a student brought an unknown black woman back to his dorm room.

That’s when he says she pulled a gun on him and took his cash.

The woman is described as a 19 or 20, about 5’5″, wearing a black and white beret, a black letterman’s jacket with gray sleeves and black basketball shorts.

The alert indicates the woman got away in a white, 2014 to 2016 Toyota Corolla.

UNM Police are asking anyone who has any information or notices any suspicious behavior, to call them.