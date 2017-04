ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Snowpack runoff is creating a big danger in northern New Mexico.

Sky News 13 flew over the Rio Ojo Caliente near Espanola on Wednesday afternoon. Emergency crews have brought in sand bags for residents in the area, but as you can see, some properties have already been hit hard.

Officials say because snow pack is above average this year, reservoirs along the Rio Chama and Rio Grande will likely get close to full, and could certainly breach their banks.