APD identifies Albuquerque officer involved in crash that injured family

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has identified the Albuquerque police officer involved in a crash that critically injured two children.

APD says Johnathan McDonnell was responding to a 911 call Monday when he hit an SUV on Eubank and Indian School making a left turn. A mother and two kids were seriously injured.

The two children injured in the crash remain in the hospital as investigators continue to search for answers.

The family says the boy is 6 and the girl is 9 years old.

Albuquerque police say it could be some time before investigators are able to interview the APD officer, saying he, too, was seriously hurt and is heavily sedated.

APD says Officer McDonnell was hired in 2008.

Family has set up a GoFundMe page to help the mom so she can remain by her children’s’ side at the hospital. To donate, click here. 

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s