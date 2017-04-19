APD identifies Albuquerque officer involved in crash that injured family

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has identified the Albuquerque police officer involved in a crash that critically injured two children.

APD says Johnathan McDonnell was responding to a 911 call Monday when he hit an SUV on Eubank and Indian School making a left turn. A mother and two kids were seriously injured.

The two children injured in the crash remain in the hospital as investigators continue to search for answers.

The family says the boy is 6 and the girl is 9 years old.

Albuquerque police say it could be some time before investigators are able to interview the APD officer, saying he, too, was seriously hurt and is heavily sedated.

APD says Officer McDonnell was hired in 2008.

Family has set up a GoFundMe page to help the mom so she can remain by her children’s’ side at the hospital. To donate, click here.