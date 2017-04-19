Run for the Zoo 2017

The 32nd annual Run for the Zoo and Walk with us Too is May 7, 2017. The first Run for the Zoo in 1985 attracted just 800 participants; since then, it has grown to such popularity that it is now capped at 12,000 participants. The funds raised through this event go back to support the city’s most treasured facilities: Zoo, Botanic Garden, Aquarium, and Tingley Beach.

Register for one of the Events

All courses are in the neighborhoods around the Zoo & along the Bosque.

Packet Pick-up

Early Pick-up

Saturday May 6 8:00 am – 4:30 pm

Indian Pueblo Cultural Center

2401 12th Street NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104

Pick up your BIB Number, Timing Tag (timed events only) T-shirt, Coupons

Event Day

Race Site Only, cut off 30 min. before each event.

Packets can be picked up on Race Day at Late Registration. Please allow 30-45 minutes before your event start time.

Parking

Park & Ride

Be at ease on event day with Free Park & Ride Shuttle Service at the ABQ BioPark Aquarium/Botanic Garden or Albuquerque Little Theatre, then take a shuttle back to your car after the event.

Service Begins: 6:00 am Bus

Parking Locations:

ABQ BioPark Aquarium & Botanic Garden, 2601 Central NW – Map

Albuquerque Little Theatre, 224 San Pasquale Ave. SW – Map

Drop Off: 8th & Silver; then it’s a short “warm-up” walk to the Start Line at 8th & Atlantic

Pick-up location is 8th St. & Silver (where you were dropped off)

For the Aquarium/Garden Lot: If you miss the final 2:00pm 8th & Silver return pick-up, take Rio Line Train from the Zoo’s Asia Station (behind Elephants) back to the Aquarium/Botanic Garden. Service Runs: 1:45pm – 3:45pm

Return Service: Ends 2:00 pm sharp, exceptions

If using Park & Ride, allow at least one hour before your event starts. Parking space is limited. Lots will be closed when full. Parking ordinances will be enforced.

Downtown Parking Options

Parking meters are FREE on Sundays. Free & Pay Parking Lots are less than 1 mile from the Start Line. Downtown street parking & lots are the best options for the Half Marathon, 10K Race & 5K Race. Enter Downtown area from Central using streets East of 8th St. There is no parking inside the course!

Participant Drop Off

Drop off’s can be made at 8th & Silver or Downtown outside the race course. Large groups should plan designated meeting areas. Do not drop off participants at Park & Ride lots.