Prince’s estate sues sound engineer over unpublished music

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prince’s estate is suing a sound engineer who worked with the musician on five tracks in 2006 over his plan to release the unpublished material.

The estate and Paisley Park Enterprises say George Ian Boxill is trying to exploit at least one of the songs for personal gain. They say Boxill has no right to the recordings, and they’re demanding he return them.

Boxill’s attorneys didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit says a 2004 confidentiality agreement shows Boxill agreed all recordings would remain Prince’s sole and exclusive property. Prince sings and plays guitar and keyboard on the tracks.

Court documents say the recordings, including one called “Deliverance,” are worth more than $75,000. “Deliverance” was released Wednesday on Apple Music.

Prince died April 21 of a drug overdose.

