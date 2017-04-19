Pet Of The Week: Bella

Joe Wilson from Animal Humane and Bella joined New Mexico Living to help find you a four-legged forever friend.

Bella is a one-year-old pit cross, who loves to play soccer. You can find her at the Main Campus on Virginia SE.

The Cookie Paws Cause continues, through the month of April Rude Boy will generously donate $1.50 for each paw-shaped cookie sold. You may order cookies online at RudeBoyCookies.com or visit them at 115 Harvard Dr. in the University area.

Also, the Animal Humane of New Mexico along with the Albuquerque Film Office are hosting the 3rd Annual Feline Film Festival on Saturday, June 24. There is an open to all local filmmakers to share stories of their favorite felines and raise funds for homeless pets. The deadline for submissions is May.

You can get more information about Bella and all other events by visiting them online.

