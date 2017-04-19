New Mexico State Police: Anthony man arrested for 6th DWI

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police say an Anthony man has been arrested for DWI for the sixth time.

They say a uniformed officer was dispatched to a single vehicle crash last Friday afternoon in Berino.

Police say the 53-year-old Mario Martinez had crashed his vehicle in a dry canal off the road.

The state police officer says he noticed Martinez had bloodshot, watery eyes and smelled of alcohol.

He also says Martinez had slurred speech, appeared to be confused and allegedly admitted to drinking prior to the crash.

Police say Martinez failed field sobriety tests and was arrested for DWI.

They say Martinez had five prior DWI arrests.

He’s been booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center.

It was unclear Tuesday if Martinez has a lawyer yet.