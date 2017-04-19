Museum raises money to paint iconic fighter-bombers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – American symbols in the air that have retired to Albuquerque are getting a major makeover, and you can help restore these planes.

Two iconic fighter bombers have survived tough missions, one’s even been through combat, but the planes have taken a beating by our southwest climate.

The F-105D Thunderchief, a supersonic fighter-bomber that served for NATO, and the A-7 Corsair II, a Navy attack aircraft which flew in combat missions, both need exterior face lifts with paint and primer.

“The wind, the sun, everything like that, so it’s time to really bring them back to their former glory,” explained Jennifer Hayden, public relations and marketing director.

To do so, the museum has kicked off its third-ever crowd raising campaign.

“This is actually an expensive undertaking,” she said. “$460 per gallon that we’re going to be using on both airplanes.”

“It is an undertaking. We’re expecting it to be around $45,000 total,” Hayden said.

You can donate online between now and May 14. 

