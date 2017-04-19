Man accused of using a machete to terrorize customers in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who police say was armed with a machete and terrorized customers at an Albuquerque shopping center is expected in court Wednesday.

Steven Leewright was kicked out of the dollar store at the fair plaza on Lomas and San Pedro after threatening a woman standing in line.

They say Leewright then pulled out a 15-inch long machete and started waving it around threatening people with it.

He’s due before a judge for both a scheduling conference and conditions of release hearing Wednesday.