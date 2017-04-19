UNM accused of breaking aborted fetal tissue law

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lawmakers are calling out the University of New Mexico Wednesday afternoon.

They say the university broke the law in the way it used the aborted fetal tissue and now they say it’s time that it’s held accountable.

In a press conference at Hodgins Hall Wednesday, things got heated.

One side was pro-life leaders and Republican representatives calling on the university to obey the law.

While many others were pro-rights advocates.

New Mexico Republican congressman Steve Pearce along with Tennessee Republican congresswoman Marsha Blackburn say it’s time UNM end all research involving aborted fetuses.

“UNM has had plenty of opportunities to know they were in violation of law and now we’re calling on Hector Balderas to do his job,” Pearce said.

The two are also calling on the attorney general to bring light on what they say are violations of state and federal law.

UNM has used fetal tissues taken from the late term abortion clinic Southwestern Women’s Options for research.

Pearce and others claim they aren’t fully informing the women that their fetuses can be used for research and fully explain the process.

UNM says the practice is closely regulated and they have followed all laws.

One woman who had an abortion has gone as far as filing a lawsuit over this practice, which is still pending.

KRQE News 13 asked Representative Pearce what he wants from UNM. He says he just wants the university to abide by the law.

The attorney general’s office issued a statement Wednesday saying that they are actively working on gathering further information that will assist in our ongoing review of this matter.