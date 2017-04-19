Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY: A cool to mild start to the day with the majority of the state well above freezing in the 40s, 50s and 60s. Expect high temperatures to drop ~5° over the Four Corners area… the rest of us similar to what we had early this week in the 60s, 70s and 80s. Today’s forecast has no significant rain or snow chances… but will favor increasing winds and fire danger. Westerly winds will reach 15-25mph in most locales with elevated to critical fire weather centered across east-central NM. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect beginning 11AM through 7PM for the I-40 corridor from the Central Mountains east to the TX/NM statelines. Threats: strong winds (W 20-30mph) and low humidity (<15%).

THURSDAY: A back door cold front sweeping in from the northeast will help spark a few isolated to spotty thunderstorms over the Northern Mountains and Northeast Plains. Temperatures will stay put in the low 80s in the RGV… but cooler highs will be expected further east (more 80s, less 90s). Breezy to windy conditions will continue across most of New Mexico.

FRIDAY: Cooler statewide with temperatures down 10°-15° compared to Thursday. Isolated storm chances will continue to favor eastern NM… the rest of us can expect another full day of sunshine. Winds will peak Friday afternoon – expect sustained winds to reach 20-30mph.