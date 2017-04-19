Junior College Transfer Michael Sewell Jr. expects a good season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Defensive Back was a position of concern after UNM Footballs Bowl victory, 9-4 2016 season.

Four starters from the secondary will not be back for the 2017 season, and the spring is a good time to test the new talent.

This past signing class saw six total DB’s including four junior college transfers. Guys like Bijon Parker and Jacob Girgle have stepped up as leaders in the backfield this spring, but also showing some promise in L.A. Valley College transfer Michael Sewell Jr.

The 6-foot-1 now junior has shown his athleticism this spring, and while it will take some time to learn the program, Sewell seems confident about being a contributor.

“It was a struggle at first but I am getting better every day. I am understanding the whole defense, understanding each position in the back end, but I am a hard player. I am excited for the season. This is something that I have always wanted, and I am going to have a great year,” said UNM DB Michael Sewell Jr.