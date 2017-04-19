John’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

As a storm passes north Thursday, a back door cold front will drop down. This will help fire a few showers and storms across the northeast Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. As the front pushes into the Albuquerque metro area, a gusty east canyon wind will develop. Expect gusts up to 40 mph late Thursday through Friday. Behind the front temperatures will cool 5° – 15°, with the biggest cool down felt across the east.

Temperatures stay on the cool side Saturday before quickly rebounding Sunday and early next week. Another storm system will slowly pass north through Colorado next week keeping the winds elevated through at least the middle of next week.