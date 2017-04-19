John’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Enjoy the quiet, warm weather while it lasts. Today will be another nice afternoon to be out and about before the changes move in Thursday. A back door cold front will give the northeastern corner of the state and the Northern Mountains a shot at a few showers and storms. It will also bring in a good round of gusty canyon winds into the Albuquerque metro area by Friday. Temperatures will also start to cool down Friday by as much as 15° across the east, 10° in central areas, and 5° in the west.

The weekend will remain breezy to occasionally windy. Saturday will be on the cooler side with temperatures running a few degrees below average. Temps rebound for Sunday. Another storm will pass to the north for the early part of next week, keeping the winds up.