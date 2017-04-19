In The Kitchen: Dr. Lori and La Montanita Co-op

Dr. Lori Eanes, representing La Montanita Co-op joined New Mexico Living to show is how easy it is to eat from the ground up.

Saturday is Earth Day and that is a great time to reevaluate your diet and health. Many of us have become addicted to the convenience of fake food and processed food, but breaking that addiction is simple.

If your food comes from the ground, eat as much as you want. A plant-based diet can reverse disease and slow the aging process.

For more from Dr. Lori, visit her online or attend one of her classes at the Co-Op.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by La Montanita Co-op