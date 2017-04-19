In The Community: Kei & Molly Textiles Grand Opening

Kei Tsuzuki and Molly Liethi, owners of Kei & Molly Textiles, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to their retail space grand opening.

They are located in the International District with the mission of helping and employing immigrants in the community. Their textiles are sold around the county and the new retail space make the items more accessible locally.

The retail space grand opening is Thursday, April 20th, from 5 to 7 pm, at 4400 Silver Ave SE in Albuquerque. For more information visit their website or Facebook.

