Family-friendly event offers hands-on activities with trucks to benefit foster care.



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a family-friendly, hands-on event that benefits local foster care initiatives.

Truck-A-Palooza is an event that offers the opportunity for children and those alike to explore, climb, and touch trucks, emergency response vehicles, heavy machinery and other equipment.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet the personnel who protect, serve, and build our community.

Proceeds from the event benefit The Junior League of Albuquerque’s mission to support foster children and aged out youth in the community.

Truck-A-Palooza is at 10am through 2pm on Sunday, April 23, at the Civic Plaza in Downtown Albuquerque. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $5, and children under 2 get in free.

For more information on the event, visit the Truck-A-Palooza website.