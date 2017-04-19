Facebook killer autopsy set to be reviewed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The manhunt for the suspect dubbed the Facebook killer is over.

An autopsy is set to be performed Wednesday on the man who shocked the world after police say he murdered a 74-year-old man and then posted the video on social media.

Police say he took his own life Tuesday after authorities tracked him down.

Authorities say a quick-thinking McDonald’s employee in Pennsylvania, called 911 after recognizing the suspect from a wanted poster.

Police caught up with Stephens as he sped out of the parking lot.

They chased his car, then rammed it causing a spin out and that’s when authorities say Stephens shot himself.

Police will continue searching Stephens’ car, and tracing his steps over the last couple of days.

The family of the victim says the suspect’s death doesn’t stop their pain but they say they have already forgiven Stephens.