Facebook killer autopsy set to be reviewed

By Published: Updated:
CORRECTS TO CLARIFY THE VIDEO WAS NOT BROADCAST ON FACEBOOK LIVE AS POLICE INITIALLY INDICATED, BUT POSTED AFTER THE KILLING - This undated photo provided by the Cleveland Police shows Steve Stephens. Cleveland police said they are searching for Stephens, a homicide suspect, who recorded himself shooting another man and then posed the video on Facebook on Sunday, April 16, 2017. (Cleveland Police via AP)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The manhunt for the suspect dubbed the Facebook killer is over.

An autopsy is set to be performed Wednesday on the man who shocked the world after police say he murdered a 74-year-old man and then posted the video on social media.

Police say he took his own life Tuesday after authorities tracked him down.

Authorities say a quick-thinking McDonald’s employee in Pennsylvania, called 911 after recognizing the suspect from a wanted poster.

Police caught up with Stephens as he sped out of the parking lot.

They chased his car, then rammed it causing a spin out and that’s when authorities say Stephens shot himself.

Police will continue searching Stephens’ car, and tracing his steps over the last couple of days.

The family of the victim says the suspect’s death doesn’t stop their pain but they say they have already forgiven Stephens.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s