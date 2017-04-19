Community members speak out against decision to cut middle school sports

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public School board got an earful Wednesday night over cutting middle school sports.

“Many of the kids can’t afford to play club sports. I know $2,000 or $3,000 a year most parents don’t have,” said retired APS principal Edgar Briggs.

“I come to you today as an involved and worried APS parent of three girls, all tennis players, my daughters. I’m here to tell you the consequences of these cuts are reckless and need to be analyzed and assessed thoroughly,” said Louis Quinones.

APS says the decision will impact around 3,400 students. It will save the district around $580,000.

APS says it is expecting a $25 million shortfall.

“I think that competitive sports are very important, and in the end, when we look at cutting those who is going to be hurt? It’s going to be those kids,” said APS board member Peggy Muller-Aragon. “So I say let’s stop and figure out how we can cut somewhere it doesn’t hurt our kids.”

“I think that these cuts are extremely painful and listening to everyone talk tonight is extremely painful because these cuts impact every single one of us,” said APS board member Elizabeth Armijo.

The district is also looking to reduce spending on gifted programs and increase class sizes.