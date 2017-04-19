Coltin Gerhart showing promise at quarterback

Lobo Helmet (Robert Pugsley, KRQE)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Coltin Gerhart is an Arizona State graduate transfer that chose to come to UNM over multiple offers from places such as Oklahoma, Penn State and Wisconsin. Gerhart has shown that he can play multiple positions, and has said that he just wants to fit in wherever the team needs him, but the former high school quarterback has shown that he still has some skill under center.

“He is a guy, the more he gets comfortable, I mean he will contend for a starting quarterback position here, and he is unique that we are using him on every special team. So, he is going to be strong contributor to this team,” said UNM Head Football Coach Bob Davie.

On the roster Gerhart is listed as QB/DB and he is athletic enough to play both. He doesn’t care where he plays, but getting back under center has brought back some good memories.

“First couple of days I was a little nervous, you know, wasn’t talking very much. I feel like I have been able to be myself a little bit more and the way I used to be when I was a quarterback, so it’s been pretty fun. You know, I am just seeking an opportunity to get on the field any way possible, and I am not going to say that is going to happen at quarterback, but I guess the future will tell,” said UNM’s Coltin Gerhart.

