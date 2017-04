ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – What’s the most popular job in New Mexico? The answer might surprise you.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics has released a list of the most popular job in each state, and in New Mexico it’s physicists.

The occupational employment statistics found that there are more physicists in New Mexico per capita than the nation as a whole.

Likely the result of Los Alalmos and Sandia National Labs.

