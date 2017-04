ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Albuquerque Public Schools were recognized as part of National Donate Life Month.

“Someone who is very gracious, brave and beautiful decided to be very giving and give me another chance at life. This particular person registered to be an organ donor,” said Paul Romero, APS.

Paul Romero and Ron Torres were both recognized as recipients of organs. Their main message Wednesday night was to become an organ donor because you never know whose life you’ll be saving.