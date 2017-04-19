April 19 Morning Rush: Car stuck on ART platform in Nob Hill

1.Video of a car up on a pedestrian platform along the Albuquerque Rapid Transit route in Nob Hill has some concerned this morning. Many hope this is now a sign of things to come. They city is trying to calm those concerns saying once ART buses are up and running the area around the platforms will be safer. Police say they’re not sure if the woman behind the wheel was cut off or if she just got too close to the platform. An ART spokeswoman tells us there will be landscaping around the platforms when it’s done and it’s no different than a regular median.

Full Story: Car gets stuck on ART platform in Nob Hill

2. University of New Mexico police are on the lookout for a woman they say robbed a student overnight. Officials sent out a Lobo-alert early Wednesday morning telling the public a student was robbed at gunpoint at Devargus Hall.The reported crime happened around 1 a.m. The student says he brought an unknown black woman back to his dorm room

that’s when he says she pulled a gun on him and took his cash.

Full Story: UNM Police: Woman robs student in door room

3. A cool to mild start to the day with the majority of the state well above freezing in the 40s, 50s and 60s.

Full Story: Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

4. A new DWI PSA is getting a lot of attention because of how graphic it is showing the horror of DWI in a dramatic way. Santa Fe police launched the ad and titled it the last birthday based on a real-life family tragedy in 2010 when Del Lyn and Deshauna Peshlakai were killed in a DWI crash. The sisters were sitting in the backseat of their parent’s car when repeat drunk driver James Ruiz slammed into them from behind.

Full Story: Santa Fe police launch dramatic anti-DWI ad

5. School districts across the state deal with budget cuts and Meow Wolf is making plans to help students in Santa Fe. The museum’s CEO says they will donate $125,000 a year to Santa Fe schools and area nonprofits. According to Albuquerque Business First, $25,000 will go to arts and sports programs within the district.

Full Story: Meow Wolf donates funds to Santa Fe school district for art, sports

The Morning’s Top Stories