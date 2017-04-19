Albuquerque Public Schools unveils recruitment video amid teacher shortage

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- Albuquerque Public Schools will officially unveil a video that they hope will bring in more teachers to the district. It’s part of a plan to have a teacher in every classroom for the next school year.

APS officials say the district hasn’t made a recruitment video since the 1980’s, but with the district short nearly 200 teachers, they decided now is the time to really make a push to hire more educators.

Officials says a nationwide teacher shortage, that’s being felt right here in Albuquerque, has increased the need to recruit and maintain teachers especially key position in areas like special education, math, science, and bilingual education.

APS say that shortage has created a competition among other states, so they created a three-minute video that they plan to spread nationwide on their social media accounts, website, and through job ads.

Officials say the video promotes the city of Albuquerque, the tier system in which teachers can move up in, and the number of schools in the district.

While hiring season is in full swing, the district has reached out to students on the verge of graduating with their teaching degree. They’ve even tried hiring more than 200 substitutes since last year.

As for the video, it was produced in-house by a student at no cost to the district.

Board members will have a chance to see the video at the Board of Education meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday night.

To see the full video, click here