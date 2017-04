ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is trying to find a couple of thieves before they strike again.

Police say they have been going around the city breaking into cars. Photos show the suspects breaking into a white car near Unser and Ladera, but they were unable to get it started.

If you know who these people are, or recognize the black and white Toyota truck in the photos, call police.