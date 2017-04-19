Albuquerque police: Family pays for dinner with fake cash



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are looking for a couple they say left two big bills on the table — enough to make it seem like they were leaving a decent tip, when in fact they were doing the opposite.

It happened Monday night at the Buffalo Wild Wings on Montgomery and Wyoming.

A couple was caught on camera walking in with a child just before closing time.

“The beginning of this whole ruse starts as they walk in,” Albuquerque Police Officer Simon Drobik said. “They’re like, ‘Hey! You’re open. Great!’ She has a real nice smile on her face.”

Management said the couple sat down and began to rack up a large bill.

They ordered two large baskets of wings, a sampler plate, dessert, drinks and more.

“They walk into the restaurant and befriend the waitress. They order over a hundred dollars worth of food and they keep running the waitress back and forth,” Officer Drobik said.

They received their check for $106.16. According to the Albuquerque Police Department, the couple left two big bills on the table.

“At some point they have the waitress go back to get the ranch again and leave $150 on the table,” Officer Drobik said. “Another server sees this and thinks ‘Oh, well this family is paying for the meal, my friend is about to get a really large tip.'”

Turns out the two bills were fake.

“To an untrained eye it looks like $150 sitting at the table,” Officer Drobik said.

Police said it’s everything from the rips, to the uneven edges and feel of these counterfeit bills that standout.

But police said what’s even more concerning is the child they had with them.

“They’re using their child as a ruse, which you know we need to talk to them,” Officer Drobik said.

According to APD, the two could face felony child abuse and fraud charges. They said because this case involves counterfeit money, the Secret Service is also investigating.