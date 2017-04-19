Earth Day celebrations, music, and laughter highlight upcoming events in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This week in Albuquerque is filled with classic films, local art, and Earth Day fun!

Here’s a list of some of the events happening all over the city:

SciFi Fridays film series is featuring the cult classic 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea. The film famously chronicles a nineteenth century expedition to unravel the mystery of a vicious narwhal. The celluloid adventure is part of KiMo’s SciFi Fridays Film Series, and is open to all ages.

Celebrate Earth Day with Explora. Family fun activities include making a Seed Bomb with wildflowers seeds in the Experiment Bar, and experimenting with solar-powered water fountains. This and much more, free with regular admission.

Check out a juried Fine Art Show featuring paintings by exclusively New Mexico artists working in oil, acrylic, pastel and watermedia. Plus, almost 300 miniature paintings and sculptures by NM artists will be on hand, at The 19th Annual MasterWorks of New Mexico.

Ready to spruce up your garden, patio or home? The 24th Albuquerque Home And Garden Show showcases everything for your garden and home, inside and out. See many of the area’s finest home improvement and outdoor product companies together in one convenient location.

The Gambler is coming to town, and you may feel like a Coward of the County if you miss him! Grammy award-winning superstar and Country Music Hall of Fame member Kenny Rogers will be performing live for one night only in Albuquerque’s Route 66 Casino Legends Theater!

Common Ground celebrates the diverse creativity of artists living in or influenced by this region. View pieces from the museum’s permanent collection of almost 10,000 works of art, including masterworks by artists Georgia O’Keeffe, Ernest Blumenschein, Raymond Jonson, Fritz Scholder, Luis Jimenez, Jaune Quick-to-See Smith, and Diego Romero.

Finally, get your weekly chuckles with two of the country’s best stand-up comedians, Chris Simpson and Danny Cruzz. Every week, The Stage at Santa Ana Star hosts Stand-up Comedy Thursday, which features a variety of nationally recognized comedians.

For more information on upcoming events, visit ABQ 365’s website.