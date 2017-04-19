2017 UNM Basketball Summer Camps

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- UNM Men’s Basketball Coach Paul Weir released the dates and times for UNM’s upcoming Summer Basketball Camps on Wednesday. Here is a list of the dates and times.
2017 Individual Skills Basketball Camp
Grade 1-8 Morning Session: 9 a.m.-Noon
June 5-8
Grade 1-8 Afternoon Session: 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
June 5-8
2017 Elite Camp
June 9-10
open to grades 9-12
June 9: 5:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.
June 10: 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
2017 Boys’ Team Camp
June 15-18
Grade 9-12, High School Team Camp
To find out about pricing and registration, go to this LINK.
Or you can contact the Lobo Basketball Office at (505)-925-5750.